Medeama SC began their 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign with a vital 1-0 victory over Accra Lions at the new TNA Stadium in the final fixture of match-day one.

The match started evenly, with Accra Lions displaying confidence despite being the away side, leading to a balanced contest in the opening twenty minutes. Medeama SC, though, showed persistent attacking intent, but the first half ended goalless.

The breakthrough came ten minutes after the break when Medeama SC was awarded a penalty following a handball by an Accra Lions player in the box. Osah Bernadinho Tetteh calmly converted the penalty to give Medeama the lead.

Accra Lions pressed for an equalizer, with Kesse narrowly missing out on a chance from Remember Boateng's cross, which was well-saved by Medeama’s goalkeeper, Appiah Kubi.

The match concluded with a 1-0 win for Medeama SC. The Mauves and Yellows will next face Legon Cities, while Accra Lions will host Vision FC in their upcoming fixtures.