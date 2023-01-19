3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has announced the signing of goalkeeper Felix Kyei on a free transfer in the ongoing transfer window.

"Medeama is pleased to announce that goalkeeper Felix Kyei has joined the club on a permanent contract." the club announced.

Kyei, 19, has signed a three-year deal with the Mauve and Yellow after passing his mandatory medical.

He is expected to provide competition in the Medeama SC's goalkeeping department in the ongoing season.

The shot-stopper joins the club on a free transfer after ending his stint at Karela United.

“This is a dream club for me and I’m happy to be here. I am here to compete and look forward to working with the goalkeeping group.

We’ll support each other and work for the collective good of the club.

“You can’t speak about big clubs in Ghana without mentioning Medeama. I believe this is the platform for me to continue with my development.

“We have huge potential and we can achieve a lot if we work together as a loyal and loving unit.”

Kyei has started training with the group and remains available for our next Ghana Premier League match against Hearts of Oak at the Akoon Community Park on Sunday January 29, 2023.