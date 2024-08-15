1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC has unveiled their new home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

The kit, which features the club's traditional colors, showcases mauve as the dominant hue, accented by yellow lines, reflecting the team's vibrant identity.

The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League champions revealed the jersey on Thursday, August 15, 2024, just a day before their highly anticipated friendly match against Asante Kotoko.

This match will mark the inaugural game at the newly built TNA Stadium in Tarkwa.

The TNA Stadium, with a seating capacity of 10,400, is equipped with modern amenities aimed at enhancing the fan experience.

Its opening is a significant milestone for both Medeama supporters and the broader Tarkwa community, symbolizing the growth and progress of football in Ghana.

As Medeama SC takes to the pitch in their new kit, the TNA Stadium is expected to become a central venue for future football events, hosting both local and international matches.

The unveiling of the kit and the stadium's inauguration are key developments in the club's journey and the evolution of Ghanaian football.