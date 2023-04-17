1 hour ago

Augustine Evans Adotey has been named NASCO Coach of the Month for the first time since his move to Medeama SC after being awarded March's award.

Adotey came out on top after guiding the mauves and yellows to four wins, one loss and one draw during the month, collecting 13 points from the matches against Real Tamale United (1-1), Berekum Chelsea (1-0), Aduana FC (1-0 loss) , Accra Great Olympics (2-0), Asante Kotoko (2-0) and Bibiani Gold Stachrs (1-0).

That saw him edge out John Eduafo of Kotoku Royals and Kasim Mingle Ocansey of Bechem United.

He will take home a brand new 42-inch NASCO Television set from our partners Electroland Ghana Limited.