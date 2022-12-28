1 hour ago

Ghanaian media personality and news anchor for TeraOne Media, Oheneni Ama Korankye, popularly known as Adazoa has joined some ghetto brethren in Techiman in the Bono East Region to celebrate the Christmas.

It is an annual celebration known as "Christmas with Ghetto Boys" organized by Adazoa for the youth in the Techiman Municipality who are primarily restricted to the ghettos.

The occasion this year took place on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, and the popular journalist gave the ghetto brothers nicely parked hot meals.

Adazoa spent time with them and gave them a message from God to enable them to reintegrate into society. She counseled them on the need to get back to the society as all hope was not lost.

When asked what inspired her to start this charitable endeavor, she replied that she wanted to brighten the Christmas season for the less fortunate members of society.

She continues by pointing out that this is a time of the year when we should be loving and kind to one another.

Adazoa emphasized that those who live in isolated or segregated places are similar to everyone else, except that they have chosen to limit their freedom as a result of past social issues.

She urged corporate organizations and individuals to offer love to those who were living in ghettos since, in her opinion, doing so would help reshape them and bring them back into society.

She noted that interacting with them will encourage them to share their personal struggles and life stories.

She took the opportunity to express her gratitude to everyone who helped her make this year's program a success.

The ghetto brothers thanked Adazoa and her crew for the thoughtful act.

Below are pictures from Adazoa's visit to the ghetto: