3 hours ago

Rapper Medikal and singer Eazzy have set social media abuzz after posting videos of themselves having a great time in a club.

The pair, who have been seen together more frequently since news of Medikal’s divorce from actress Fella Makafui emerged, appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.

In one of the videos shared online, Medikal is seen energetically throwing cash into the air, drawing cheers from other clubgoers.

His flamboyant display was complemented by Eazzy, who turned heads in a striking, black form-fitting outfit.

The singer, known for her vivacious personality, maintained a calm yet commanding presence in the lively environment.

The videos have sparked conversations online, with fans speculating about the growing bond between the two entertainers.

Check out some of the photos of Medikal and Eazzy in the club below: