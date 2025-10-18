3 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has announced the arrival of his baby boy with singer and rapper Eazzy.

In an Instagram post on Friday, October 17, 2025, Medikal shared a photo of himself seated on a bed decorated with balloons inscribed “Space Frimpong, 17.10.25.” He captioned the post, “Welcome to Planet Earth Space Frimpong. Daddy loves you, son.”

Eazzy had earlier hinted at her pregnancy, sharing photos and videos of her baby bump on social media in the weeks leading up to the announcement.

This is Medikal’s second child. His first, Island Frimpong, was born during his marriage to actress Fella Makafui. The couple officially ended their marriage in January 2024 after months of public tension and controversy.

Speculation about Medikal and Eazzy’s relationship had been rife for months following his split from Fella. The two were frequently spotted together, fuelling rumours of a romantic relationship.

Medikal later confirmed the relationship during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Afternoon Ride, admitting that he and Eazzy were indeed dating.

The birth of Space Frimpong has since sparked widespread reactions on social media, with fans and industry colleagues sending their congratulations and celebrating the couple’s new chapter.