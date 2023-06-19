3 hours ago

In a remarkable show of support, Ghanaian rapper AMG Medikal attended the launch of Yvonne Nelson's memoir titled "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" on Sunday, July 18, 2023, at the Peduase Valley Resort.

The event saw the rapper purchase a copy of the book for an astounding GH₵100,000.00.

The memoir, written by Yvonne Nelson, delves into her life story and reveals her true identity, shedding light on the personal experiences and remarkable journey of the celebrated award-winning actress.

The launch of the memoir was a highly anticipated affair, drawing numerous personalities from the entertainment industry and beyond.

Medikal, known for his support of fellow artists and his genuine appreciation for creative endeavors, made a significant gesture by acquiring a copy of the book at an impressive price.

The generous purchase not only highlights Medikal's admiration for Yvonne Nelson's work but also underscores the value he places on supporting the arts and the creative expressions of his peers.

In a video from the event sighted by GhanaWeb, Medikal walked to the stage right after entering the venue and pledged his purchase of GH₵100,000.00 for a copy of the book.

The memoir, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson," is expected to captivate readers with its heartfelt revelations and provide insights into the actress's journey, both in the public eye and behind the scenes. It promises to be a compelling read for fans and admirers of Yvonne Nelson's work, as well as those interested in gaining a deeper understanding of her life and experiences.

The launch of "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" marks an important milestone in Yvonne Nelson's career, providing her with a platform to share her personal journey with her audience. As readers dive into the pages of her memoir, they can expect to uncover the untold stories and inspiring moments that have shaped the life of this beloved actress.

Some celebrities present at the launch event include people from the arts and entertainment industry, media and political personalities as well as some notable people of the business class.