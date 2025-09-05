4 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Sowutuom, Nii Osabu Akwei Ofoli I, to commiserate with the royal family following the recent Homowo tragedy that claimed three lives, including the chief’s son, popularly known as Governor.

The clash, which erupted between rival factions over the sprinkling of kpokpoi, marred this year’s Homowo celebrations and left several others injured.

Police say intelligence-led operations are underway to track down the perpetrators.

During the visit, Medikal — who grew up in Sowutuom — described the incident as heartbreaking and extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

He also used the occasion to apologize to the chief and elders for his long absence from the community, acknowledging Sowutuom’s pivotal role in his upbringing.

“Sowutuom is a big part of my life. I was in conversation with the late prince about developmental projects for the area, so this loss is very personal to me,” Medikal said.

The award-winning rapper further pledged his commitment to supporting initiatives that would honor the late prince’s memory and contribute to the growth of Sowutuom.

The Homowo clashes, according to the Accra Regional Police Command, stemmed from a long-standing chieftaincy dispute in the area.