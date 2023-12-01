4 hours ago

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has extended an open invitation to fellow rapper, Strongman to his Planning and Plotting concert on December 16, 2023 at the La Palm.

In a post sighted by sammykaymedia.com on Medikal’s X page, he wrote… “Hello @StrongmanBurner my fans would love to see you and I perform our beef songs back to back at the Planning & Plotting concert on the 16th of December at La Palm, it would be a great honour if you make it happen ????”

A few years ago, Medikal and Strongman were engaged in a fierce lyrical beef. And, this created an excitement to public as well as the Entertainment Industry.

Medikal who is very aware of that situation, intends to make it happen again during his planning and plotting concert. Hence his invitation to Strongman to perform with him on the same stage on December 16, 2023.

