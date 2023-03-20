2 hours ago

Rapper Medikal inundated the media space when his latest song, Cold and Trophies dropped two weeks ago.

The buzz exploded when music lovers realised he featured his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby on it.

Wondering how they were able to get back to the recording studio, since they parted ways on a bad note, the rapper said he only had to make a phone call.

Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, dated Sister Deborah when he emerged in the limelight, but fate had the former tying the knot to actress Fella Makafui, an incident that went viral in the Ghanaian space in 2020.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM on Monday, March 20, 2023, the ‘Omo Ada’ hitmaker said he was triggered to feature his ex-lover for a reason.

“We recorded a song, and we recorded a video and dropped it,” he told Andy Dosty subtly.

He then continued, “Of course we were not vibing. But I just reached out to her that I hear her on it. I thought she might be the right person for it, and it happens.”

Detailing how Sister Derby reacted to his voice call, he said, “I think she was surprised I wanted a verse. It was my song and her style fit the song.”

Nonetheless, Medikal said his feature with Sister Derby was deliberate, adding that, he knew the media will feed on it.

“Whenever someone features an artiste, the main goal is to get more buzz, otherwise you will do it alone. It’s to get people to stream and entertain my audience.”

When he was asked if Fella Makafui supported his gesture, Medikal said the Yolo actress gave him the green light.

“My wife was cool, and I told her I want to do that. She was like this guy. She knows I am stubborn and I do the right thing. It’s normal with women, but she knows the type of person I am, and I am just doing business.

“I mean Sister Derby is not a bad person or evil, so we only linked up for the music video. The song is Cold and Trophies, and it’s on my planning and plotting album which is set to drop soon,” he said.