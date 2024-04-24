13 minutes ago

Rapper, Medikal has arrived in London ahead of his concert at the Indigo O2 arena on May 3.

The rapper left Ghana on Tuesday, April 23 with his team and blogger, Gh Kwaku.

Videos posted on Instagram by blogger, Gh Kwaku show the rapper conversing with his team members and Gh Kwaku while being welcomed at the Heathrow airport in London.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is included in the list of performer’s for the rapper’s concert alongside other top-tier artiste to perform on the night of the concert.

With a loyal fan base and an incredible collection of hit songs, the rapper is poised to leave attendees with a performance they won’t forget soon. Ahead of his concert, the ‘Too Risky’ hitmaker has urged Ghanaians and his fans in the UK to show up at the concert to witness an exhilarating show on the night of May 3.