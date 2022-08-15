1 hour ago

Stubborn Academy Signed Artist Tom D'Frick Becomes The First Ghanaian To Buy 2022 Diamond Cartier Watch Worth $58,000

Ghanaian rapper Tom D'Frick has become the first Ghanaian to acquire a brand new 2022 VVS Cartier watch which is estimated to be worth $58,000.

The young rapper took to his social media handles to announce the massive win to his fans and topped it up with a video of a VVS testing moment of his jewellery which was of course a pass for him.

The rapper just acquired the new piece of expensive stones a few months after buying two expensive cars "a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro, and a 2021 Range Rover Vogue"; a piece of news that made headlines.

This good news also comes a few weeks after topping charts with his latest song dubbed "Zadi" featuring his label boss Medikal.

Below are photos of the expensive watch with a touch of some of his expensive rides.