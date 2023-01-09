1 hour ago

Meek Mill, has apologized for posting a music video he shot at the Jubilee House, on his social media page.

The controversial music shot at the seat of Government has generated a barrage of criticisms and insults with some describing it as despicable.

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa says “All those responsible for this despicable desecration of the Jubilee House by Meek Mill must be fired immediately”

In a tweet on Monday evening, the singer said it was not his intention to disrespect Ghanaians.

“To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … I’m in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here”, he tweeted.

“My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!” he added