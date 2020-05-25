42 minutes ago

Ghana has produced some fine boxers for years.

Some of the fine boxers include three biggest Bantamweight division boxers straight Jessie “the Black Flash” Manyo Plange, Joseph “the King Kong” Agbeko and Duke “the Baby Face Terminator” Micah.

Manyo is currently a West Africa Boxing Union (WABU) Champion and occupies the 6th position on the WBA rankings.

He is undefeated with a record of 20 wins and 1 draw.

Agbeko needs no further introduction as he has done it all claiming the IBF World Title in 2007.

Even at 40, the former world champion is still hungry for more.

He is currently a WBO Africa champion and occupies the 3rd position on the WBO World rankings.

Duke Micah is a former Commonwealth, WBC International and WBO Africa Champion.

He is also undefeated with 24 wins.