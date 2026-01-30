5 hours ago

The woman who appeared in the closing moments of American streamer IShowSpeed’s widely watched Ghana livestream has quickly become a major topic of interest, as many viewers across the world seek to learn more about the personality behind the cultural experience.

She is Hamamat Montia, ’a Ghanaian entrepreneur, former beauty queen, and founder of the fast-growing Hamamat African Village, a shea butter and beauty brand deeply rooted in the heritage and indigenous wellness traditions.

Hamamat first rose to national prominence after emerging as Miss Malaika Ghana in 2006, one of the country’s most recognised platforms for modelling and talent development.

Her career expanded beyond the borders the following year when she represented the nation internationally and earned the title of Model of Africa Universe in 2007, establishing herself as a respected figure in the African fashion and beauty industry.

Over the years, Hamamat has transitioned from modelling into entrepreneurship, building a brand that celebrates Ghanaian culture through natural skincare products, particularly shea butter — one of Africa’s most valuable indigenous exports.

Her work has positioned her not only as a businesswoman but also as a cultural ambassador, promoting African beauty standards, traditional knowledge, and local enterprise on global platforms.

Hamamat is also known within the entertainment and creative circles for her industry connections. She has previously been credited with helping create opportunities for Ghanaian artists internationally, including her role in introducing award-winning rapper Sarkodie to global music star Akon, a connection that reflected her influence beyond fashion and beauty.

Her latest surge in attention, however, came unexpectedly through digital culture.

During IShowSpeed’s visit to Ghana as part of his “Speed Does Africa” tour, the streamer stopped at Hamamat’s Shea Butter Museum in Accra, where she guided him through an educational experience on the origins, production process, and cultural importance of shea butter in Ghanaian society.

The visit, broadcast live to millions of viewers worldwide, offered audiences an authentic glimpse into the indigenous beauty industry, traditional wellness practices, and local entrepreneurship.

The impact was immediate.

Within just 24 hours after the livestream, Hamamat’s Shea Butter Museum reportedly became fully booked until March 16, demonstrating the extraordinary power of global exposure in today’s digital economy.

The moment has since sparked conversations about how visibility can transform businesses overnight, especially those that have spent years building quietly and consistently without international attention.

Hamamat Montia’s story is increasingly being seen as a reminder that success often requires more than talent and preparation — it also requires opportunity and exposure.