At the end of the December 7 polls, 40 females won various parliamentary seats across the country to enter the 8th parliament.
The NPP holds 20 of the new seats whilst the NDC holds 20. Below is the full list of female MPs-elect:
New Patriotic Party (NPP)
1) Abena Osei Asare – Atiwa East Constituency
2) Adelaide Ntim – Nsuta Kwamang Beposo
3) Ama Pomaa – Juabeng Constituency
4) Cynthia Morrison – Agona West Constituency
5) Dakoa Newman – Okaikoi South Constituency
6) Francisca Oteng Mensah – Kwabre East Constituency
7) Freda Prempeh – Tano North Constituency
8) Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East Constituency
9) Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North Constituency
10) Lariba Adudu – Walewale Constituency
11) Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wugon
12) Mavis Nkansah Boadu – Afigya Sekyere East Constituency
13) Naana Eyiah – Gomah Central Constituency
14) Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei – Akuapem North Constituency
15) Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman Constituency
16) Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa Constituency
17) Sarah Adwoa Sarfo – Dome Kwabenya Constituency
18) Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North Constituency
19) Tina Mensah – Weija Gbawe Constituency
20) Ursula Owusu Ekuful – Ablekuma West Constituency
National Democratic Congress (NDC)
1) Abla Gomashie – Ketu South Constituency
2) Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu Tay – Afadzato South Constituency
3) Agnes Lartey – Krowor Constituency
4) Comfort Cudjoe Ghansah – Ada Constituency
5) Dela Sowah – Kpando Constituency
6) Dorcas Afo Toffey – Jomoro Constituency
7) Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare – Techiman North
8) Gizella Tetteh – Awutu Senya West Constituency
9) Hellen Ntoso – Krachi West Constituency
10) Joycelyn Tetteh – North Dayi Constituency
11) Linda Ocloo – Shai Osudoku Constituency
12) Lydia Lamisi – Tempane Constituency
13) Queenstar Pokuwaa Sawyerr – Agona East Constituency
14) Rita Naa Odoley Sowah – La Dadekotokpon Constituency
15) Sophia Ackuaku – Domeabra Obom Constituency
16) Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikoi North Constituency
17) Zanetor Rawlings – Klottey Korley Constituency
18) Zewura Ibrahimh – Salaga South Constituency
19) Alalzuuga Alberta Akuka – Garu
20) Laadi Ayamba – Pusiga
