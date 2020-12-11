35 minutes ago

At the end of the December 7 polls, 40 females won various parliamentary seats across the country to enter the 8th parliament.

The NPP holds 20 of the new seats whilst the NDC holds 20. Below is the full list of female MPs-elect:

New Patriotic Party (NPP)

1) Abena Osei Asare – Atiwa East Constituency

2) Adelaide Ntim – Nsuta Kwamang Beposo

3) Ama Pomaa – Juabeng Constituency

4) Cynthia Morrison – Agona West Constituency

5) Dakoa Newman – Okaikoi South Constituency

6) Francisca Oteng Mensah – Kwabre East Constituency

7) Freda Prempeh – Tano North Constituency

8) Hawa Koomson – Awutu Senya East Constituency

9) Gifty Twum Ampofo – Abuakwa North Constituency

10) Lariba Adudu – Walewale Constituency

11) Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wugon

12) Mavis Nkansah Boadu – Afigya Sekyere East Constituency

13) Naana Eyiah – Gomah Central Constituency

14) Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei – Akuapem North Constituency

15) Ophelia Hayford – Mfantseman Constituency

16) Patricia Appiagyei – Asokwa Constituency

17) Sarah Adwoa Sarfo – Dome Kwabenya Constituency

18) Sheila Bartels – Ablekuma North Constituency

19) Tina Mensah – Weija Gbawe Constituency

20) Ursula Owusu Ekuful – Ablekuma West Constituency

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

1) Abla Gomashie – Ketu South Constituency

2) Angela Oforiwaa Alorwu Tay – Afadzato South Constituency

3) Agnes Lartey – Krowor Constituency

4) Comfort Cudjoe Ghansah – Ada Constituency

5) Dela Sowah – Kpando Constituency

6) Dorcas Afo Toffey – Jomoro Constituency

7) Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare – Techiman North

8) Gizella Tetteh – Awutu Senya West Constituency

9) Hellen Ntoso – Krachi West Constituency

10) Joycelyn Tetteh – North Dayi Constituency

11) Linda Ocloo – Shai Osudoku Constituency

12) Lydia Lamisi – Tempane Constituency

13) Queenstar Pokuwaa Sawyerr – Agona East Constituency

14) Rita Naa Odoley Sowah – La Dadekotokpon Constituency

15) Sophia Ackuaku – Domeabra Obom Constituency

16) Theresa Lardi Awuni – Okaikoi North Constituency

17) Zanetor Rawlings – Klottey Korley Constituency

18) Zewura Ibrahimh – Salaga South Constituency

19) Alalzuuga Alberta Akuka – Garu

20) Laadi Ayamba – Pusiga