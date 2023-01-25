5 hours ago

Here is a brief profile of Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson the newly elevated leader of the Minority Caucus in parliament.

He is an Oxford-trained Ghanaian MP who is in his fourth term and a highly accomplished professional with over two decades of experience.

He has a PhD in Finance from KNUST, a Master of Science in Taxation from the University of Oxford, UK, a Master of Science degree in Economics also from KNUST, and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from London South Bank University.

Dr. Forson is also a chartered accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana.

His professional career has been marked by influential roles in Ghana’s public sector, including as Deputy Minister for Finance from April 2013 to January 2017, a member of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, a Board of Director of the Bank of Ghana, a Board of Ghana Cocoa Board, and Ghana’s Alternate Governor at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

His expertise was also brought to light when he chaired the Committee that implemented the Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System Reforms (GIFMIS).

In 2008, he was elected as the Member of Parliament for the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency in the Central Region. Since then, he has worked tirelessly to better the lives of his constituents.

He has championed many initiatives related to quality education, health care, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

As a ranking member of the finance committee, he led many crusades to protect the public purse including the rejection of the obnoxious Electronic Transfer Levy and the infamous Agyapa deal.

Throughout his career, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has been a strong advocate of good governance, transparency, and accountability.

He is widely respected in the Central region and across Ghana for his dedication to the service of his country and his constituents.