The official white wedding between Tracy Akosua Gyamfuaa Ameyaw and Kennedy Osei Asante is ongoing at Faith Presby Church, East Legon, and many people who have seen the first set of videos and pictures from the event are still in awe of the plash and sheer extravagance of the ceremony.

Kennedy, son of business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite may be popular; but until a few days ago, very few people knew or had heard Tracy.

The young lady is a professional fashion designer. She studied fashion design at Radford University College in Accra.

Tracy is currently working as a fashion designer and illustrator at Saf Dieu, an emerging Ghanaian fashion brand very prominent on Instagram.

Peacefmonline.com reports that she is only 23 years old.

Below is a few of her pictures, captured by Focusnblur.

Source: Ghanaweb