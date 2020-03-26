1 hour ago

Wife of German born Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng has disclosed that she was very anxious when his husband was invited for a coronavirus test after his team came into contact with a player who had tested positive.

The showgirl who is stuck in Turkey after visiting his husband with their son Maddox revealed this to an Italian new outlet in an interview.

"My husband was called to take the test because a Turkish league player tested positive", said Melissa Satta, wife of football player Kevin Prince Boateng, loaned by Fiorentina to Besiktas.

She revealed that all players who got into contact with the player underwent the test and they are waiting for the results of the test with baited breathe.

“All the players who came into contact with these people - said Satta in connection with La Vita in Diretta on Rai1 - have been called to take the test. We are all waiting for the results, even with a little anxiety. "

"Everyone thought it was Italy's fault, but in the end this problem went everywhere. Here little has been said, perhaps they have underestimated the problem, you always think that things happen to others, especially bad things, "concluded Satta.

The midfielder joined the Turkish outfit from Italian side Fiorentina in the winter transfer window.