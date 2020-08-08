20 minutes ago

Mandatory Credit: Photo by ALESSANDRO DI MARCO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (10736785g) Lyon's Memphis Depay (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match Juventus FC vs Olympique Lyon at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 07 August 2020. FC Juventus vs Olympique Lyon, Turin, Italy - 07 Aug 2020

Memphis Depay was the hero for Olympique Lyon on Friday night as he converted the decisive penalty kick and that sent the French side into the quarter finals of the UEFA Champions League.

Lyon took the lead at the Allianz Arena on Friday night in the round of 16 tie against Italian champions Juventus when Rodrigo Bentancur fouled Hossem Aouar in the box and up stepped Depay with a panenka for the first goal.

Depay who was injured but for the coronavirus would have missed this game scored his way into the history books with that penalty.

He becomes the first Dutchman to score 6 goals in the Uefa Champions League in a single campaign since Ruud van Nistelrooy in 2006/2007.

Depay a Dutch International born to a Ghanaian father and Dutch mother will be proud of his achievements considering he suffered a cruciate ligament injury that would have kept him out of the season.

Although Lyon lost by 2-1 against Juventus but they secured qualification to the quarter finals after progressing 2-2 via the away goal rule.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals but it was not enough for Maurizio Sarri's men as they were knocked out on the away goal rule.

Memphis Depay and his Olympic Lyon side will now face Man City who beat Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League competition.