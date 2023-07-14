3 hours ago

Memphis Depay, the talented forward from Atlético Madrid, has shared a touching picture of himself alongside Asantehene Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhya Palace.

Although the exact date of the picture is unknown, Depay was in Ghana for his summer holidays, a tradition he has followed in previous seasons, including during his time at Barcelona.

During his vacation in Ghana, Depay spent time with his Dutch teammate Georgino Wijnaldum. Depay has strong ties to Ghana due to his Ghanaian roots.

On his previous visit to Ghana, Depay and his entourage met with the Ghanaian President and presented him with a signed Barcelona jersey.

They also visited the Asantehene, who shared fond memories of Depay's father.

Depay, whose father Dennis Depay is Ghanaian and mother Cora Schensema is Dutch, has been involved in various projects in recent years, particularly at the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.