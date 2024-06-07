56 minutes ago

Dutch forward Memphis Depay, who has Ghanaian heritage, revealed that his goal celebration with teammate Jeremie Frimpong during the Netherlands' 4-0 win over Canada on Thursday night featured a traditional Ghanaian dance.

"I was doing a Ghanaian dance with Frimpong after my goal. He is a Ghana boy like me. Of course, we represent the Netherlands, but this is in our blood," Depay explained.

Depay praised Frimpong's outstanding performance in the match, saying, "Jeremie Frimpong played a fantastic game.

Should he be a starter? If he plays like this... well, he made his mark. Even Alphonso Davies couldn't catch up with him tonight."

He also mentioned his strong training connection with Brian Brobbey, describing him as "super strong."

Frimpong showcased his own scoring prowess by curling the ball into the net from 10 yards with his left foot.

The Netherlands continued their dominance, with Wout Weghorst adding a third goal after capitalizing on a mistake by Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, who mishandled a routine save.

Virgil van Dijk completed the scoring with a late header, solidifying the comprehensive victory.

As the Dutch team prepares for the European Championship in Germany, they are set to play Iceland in another friendly match on Monday.

Meanwhile, Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, is gearing up for the 2026 World Cup and this year’s Copa America, with a warm-up game against France scheduled for Sunday.