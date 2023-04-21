1 hour ago

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has reacted to recent reports of a man parading himself as Agya Koo’s biological father.

Earlier in an interview with Ghana News TV, the said man, identified as Kwesi Bediako, is seeking a reconciliation with his son (Agya Koo), whom he had not seen since birth.

“After Agya Koo’s mother and I met in Tema during work, we started a relationship and she later informed me that she was pregnant. She gave birth and named the child Kofi Adu but I wasn’t aware. I had not seen her and my child since. My name is Agya Koo, so there is no doubt that my son adopted that name. It is no coincidence. I have heard different stories about his mother’s whereabouts. Some say she is dead; others say she is still alive, I don’t know.

“As for my son, I didn’t know what he looked like until I bought one of his movies. Life is extremely hard for me. So, everybody is asking me to go and find my son and make amends because now he is a successful man. they have encouraged me to find him because he could transform my life for the better. He could help ease my present suffering as a farmer,” he established.

Although Agya Koo has not publicly commented on the issue, he has had a conversation with his friend cum colleague, Oboy Siki, regarding it.

Oboy Siki was given the platform to share his thoughts on the issue during a discussion on GHPageTV and he started with:

“Men who deny pregnancy during their youthful days are fools. Accept it. Just accept it and even wait for a while before you leave even if you want to.”

Speaking further, the actor labelled as inappropriate and unwise for the said man to claim Agya Koo after all these years.

The 80-year-old actor insisted that Agya Koo had lost and buried his parents adding that he (Oboy Siki) had known the actor since childhood.

“You waited for more than 20 years to come up with this? You waited for him to bury his father and mother. Agya is now thinking about himself, he is an orphan who is just going about his business. The man is lying. We saw Agya Koo during his childhood days here in Kumasi. We were witnesses to it. Gradually he became a young man who developed an interest in concert parties.

“I know Agya Koo is originally from Agona Wiamoase and not the town that man is mentioning. I have lived in Krofrom for about 50 years and in Tafo for 7 years. I watched Agya Koo while he was growing up. He isn’t that old; he will be around 51 or 52 years,” he stated

Oboy Siki who claimed to have had a lengthy conversation with Agya Koo over the issue said the latter is considering legal action against the man and any other ‘impersonator’ that will show up in the future.

“When the issue happened, I informed Agya Koo and he is so pissed. Agya said if the man needs support he should come clear on that and he will be willing to support. But should he persist with the so-called paternity claims, he will be compelled to sue,” he added.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghanaweb