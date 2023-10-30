1 hour ago

There is the popular notion that curved penises usually hit the right spot during sex but it appears some types have been associated with a medical condition.

According to a popular urologist, Mr. Premal Patel, men who were not born with a curved penis but tend to develop it over time are at risk of Peyronie's disease.

This was disclosed by a Urologist during an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber, Jessica Opare Saforo, while weighing the pros and cons of curved penises.

“People will say the penis is curved in all the right ways but thinking about penal curvature, there are two categories. Peyronie's disease is associated with men who acquire it and it develops over time. The other type is the one you are usually born with. You may not notice it until you start having erections. So, these patients could be younger. Probably in their teens, they may not even notice that it is an issue or they may have watched pornography or asked why theirs is curving downwards.

"When we think about penal curvatures, they come in different shapes, sizes and angles. Down, up, hourglass, name it. The whole concept of abnormal penal configuration especially when the penis is erect and not born with, that is what is called Peyronie's disease,” he stated

Although the cause of the condition isn’t known, the urologist listed some possible triggers.

“We actually don’t know what causes this. There is some mechanism whether it is trauma or underlying genetics that predisposes the scar tissue. Other conditions like penal sclerosis and people with their prostrate removed and they’ve had less blood flow to the penis or the penis cannot recover quickly from injury or diabetes,” he explained.

He, however, expressed that such conditions shouldn’t be a call for concern, especially if it isn’t affecting sexual performance.

“Some people get scared that this could be an underlying form of penal cancer. Fortunately, this does not transform into anything scary. When men have curvatures and they are fully functional, and it is not really bothering them or their partners, they really don’t need to do anything about it. It is when it is impacting sexual functions or results in penal shortening that you should be worried,” he added.

About Peyronie's disease

Peyronie's disease, also known as penile fibrosis, is a medical condition that affects the male reproductive system, particularly the penis. It is characterized by the development of fibrous scar tissue (plaque) within the penis, which can cause it to bend or curve during an erection. This curvature can be painful and make sexual intercourse difficult or even impossible. Peyronie's disease can also lead to other symptoms such as erectile dysfunction, penile shortening, and emotional distress.

