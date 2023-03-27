1 hour ago

Dr.Nana Badu Agyemang Duah II, husband of Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu plans to take legal action against actor and skit maker, Kwame Borga for libelous statements he’s made against her.

The controversial thespian in new videos on Facebook alleged that the “Asoreba” actress was involved in hookups by providing young actresses to interested men for a fee.

But the Husband of the actress and chief of Kunsu has slammed the viral skit maker for his unverifiable claims.

Speaking to Dave Hammer on Hello Entertainment Review, Nana Badu Agyemang Duah said the accusations were baseless and instructed Kwame Borga to retract his statement or meet him and his wife in court.

“How dare you go on social media to warn Oheneyere?? I have saved the video and I was going to ask my lawyers to reach out to him. He should delete it before I lose my temper. ” he said

According to the revered chief, he has supported the film producer in the past and enjoyed a great relationship outside of the profession hence his shock at the behavior of the latter.

“He should be very careful. I have on several occasions stopped at his set and provided morale to him so if you have an issue, why didn’t you even call me to discuss it but run to social media?” he quizzed.

In his defense, Kwame Borga said in a Facebook post that he only claimed Kumawood was dead, and certain actresses were involved in hookup culture but did not mention any specific name.