1 hour ago

Head coach of Ghana's senior female national team, the Black Queens, Mercy Tagoe has named an 18-woman squad for the up coming Turkish Women’s Cup scheduled on the 2nd of March.

The Turkish Cup also known as the Alanya Gold City Cup will be played in Turkey to improve women’s football development in Turkey.

Black Queens will be camped a day ahead of this tournament before flying to Turkey.

Below is the full list of players invited for the tournament.

1. Fafali Dumehasi ( Police Ladies)

2. Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)

3. Beatrice Sasu (Police Ladies)

4. Linda Eshun (Hasaacas Ladies)

5. Janet Egyir (Hasaacas Ladies)

6. Juliet Acheampong (Prisons Ladies)

7. Sherrifatu Sumaila (USA)

8. Mary Essiful(Soccer Intellectuals)

9. Priscilla Adubea (Sporting Huelva – Spain)

10. Elizabeth Addo (Ghana)

11. Portia Boakye (Sweden)

12. Grace Asantewa (UD Logrono – Spain)

13. Priscilla Hagan (Piros Security Lioness Sportive FC)

14. Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies)

15. Victoria Osei (Ampem Dakoa)

16. Faustina Kyeremeh (Immigration Ladies)

17. Gladys Amfobea (Ladystrikers)

18. Abigail Tawia-Mensah (Halifax)