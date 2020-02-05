2 hours ago

Coach of Women Premier League side Halifax Ladies Fc, Mercy Tagoe Quarcoe has resignedly from her position with immediate effect.

After five games in the Women’s Premier League, Halifax Ladies have won just a game drawing three and losing one clearly showing that results have not gone her way.

She cites reasons for her resignation is to give her more time to concentrate as the coach of the Black Queens and also her duties with CAF and FIFA.

I have enjoyed my tenure at Halifax, and in particular feel honoured to have been a part of such a supportive team," Tagoe said.

"If I can be of help during this transition, please let me know. I am available to help train my replacement and will ensure all my reports are updated before my last day of work.

"Thank you again for the opportunity to work at Halifax. I wish you all the best and look forward to staying in touch." She said.