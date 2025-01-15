3 hours ago

Meta to cut 5% of its global workforce as Zuckerberg intensifies performance management, affecting around 3,600 employees by February. The move follows a series of controversial decisions regarding content moderation and workplace diversity.

Meta to Lay Off Thousands in Latest Workforce Shake-Up

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is set to reduce its global workforce by 5%, a decision that will impact approximately 3,600 employees. The move comes as CEO Mark Zuckerberg intensifies performance management within the company. Employees, particularly those who have been underperforming, will bear the brunt of the cuts.

The layoffs follow a report revealing that Meta employed roughly 72,000 people globally by the close of the last quarter. Affected workers will be notified by February 10 in the US, with those in international locations receiving notice at a later date, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Zuckerberg's Strategy: Raising the Bar on Performance

In a memo to Meta staff, Zuckerberg explained the reasoning behind the job cuts. "I decided to increase the level of performance management and remove poor performers more quickly," the 40-year-old billionaire stated.

While Meta has historically managed underperforming employees over the course of a year, this new strategy will see a more aggressive approach, with broader performance-based cuts being implemented in the current cycle. Zuckerberg emphasized that the company is shifting focus to ensure that only the most effective and efficient individuals remain as part of Meta’s workforce.

"This is going to be an intense year, and I want to make sure we have the best people on our teams," he added, signaling a shift toward higher performance standards.

Job Cuts Reflect Broader Changes at Meta

The layoffs come shortly after Meta announced a series of major shifts within its organizational structure. Just days ago, Zuckerberg revealed that the company would be ending its relationship with third-party fact-checkers, an unexpected move amidst growing scrutiny over misinformation on its platforms. The company has also decided to focus more on free speech as it prepares for the return of Donald Trump to the White House, signaling a significant change in its content moderation policies.

Moreover, Meta has announced the discontinuation of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, a controversial decision that has drawn attention to the company’s changing priorities. These shifts, alongside the performance-driven layoffs, indicate that Meta is recalibrating its internal policies as it navigates a complex and competitive tech landscape.

Impact of Layoffs and What Lies Ahead for Meta

As Meta moves forward with these significant workforce reductions, the impact on employees is clear. While some will find themselves out of a job, the company’s leadership insists that the cuts are necessary to ensure greater efficiency and competitiveness in the tech industry.

The layoffs are part of a broader effort by Zuckerberg to reshape Meta’s culture, with an emphasis on performance and productivity. With the tech giant already facing challenges on multiple fronts, including growing competition and regulatory scrutiny, Meta’s latest workforce changes underscore the company’s drive to streamline its operations.

For the thousands of employees affected, the next few weeks will bring uncertainty, but it’s clear that Meta is intent on reshaping its future by focusing on higher performance standards.

Meta Faces Uncertain Future with New Strategy

In conclusion, Meta's decision to lay off 5% of its workforce marks a significant shift in the company's operations under Mark Zuckerberg's leadership. With the company’s future focusing more on performance and less on inclusivity, it remains to be seen how these changes will affect Meta’s long-term trajectory. The ongoing restructuring reflects a desire to refocus priorities in a fast-changing and increasingly competitive tech environment. As the layoffs unfold and other changes take effect, Meta’s path forward seems more uncertain than ever.