Meta Cracks Down on Facebook Content Theft in New Policy Shift

3 hours ago

Meta begins penalising Facebook profiles for stealing and republishing content without permission, introducing stricter rules to protect original creators and reduce spam on the platform.

Meta Targets Content Theft as Facebook Cleanup Intensifies

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has begun enforcing a new set of rules aimed at curbing the rampant spread of stolen content on the platform. In a sweeping move designed to protect original creators and improve the quality of user experience, Meta announced that it will penalise profiles found guilty of repeatedly reposting others’ content without permission or meaningful transformation.

The updated policy comes amid growing pressure on tech platforms to tackle digital plagiarism and misleading practices. Meta’s decision marks a significant step toward restoring content authenticity on Facebook, the world’s largest social network.

New Facebook Rules: Stolen Content Comes at a Cost

Under the new rules, Facebook users who frequently steal and repost content — including text, images, or videos — without proper credit or significant changes will face consequences. Offending profiles will not only lose eligibility to monetise their posts but will also see the visibility of all their content reduced, not just the infringing ones.

Meta clarified that the enforcement is not aimed at legitimate content types such as reactions, commentary, or analysis, which often rely on fair use. Instead, the crackdown specifically targets blatant republishing that undermines original content creators.

A Meta spokesperson explained: “This policy aims to protect the integrity of Facebook’s creative ecosystem and reward originality. We are not penalising thoughtful engagement or commentary but are taking action against profiles that add no value and misuse others’ work.”

Instagram Playbook Brought to Facebook

Meta has already implemented similar measures on Instagram, particularly for its Reels feature. Reposted Reels are now replaced with the original content, and in many cases, links to the original creator are added. The company says this system will now be extended to Facebook as part of a broader strategy to reduce content duplication and strengthen visibility for authentic creators.

This move is part of a larger effort to reduce spam, clickbait, and deceptive practices across the Meta ecosystem. Earlier this year, Meta warned users it would penalise creators who manipulate titles or use fraudulent methods to gain attention.

Millions of Profiles Penalised in Meta’s Cleanup Campaign

Sweeping Action Against Fake Creators

In its first transparency report of the year, Meta disclosed that over 500,000 profiles had been penalised for reposting content or violating community guidelines related to manipulation. Measures included limiting content distribution, hiding comments, and revoking monetisation rights.

Even more significantly, the company revealed that it had removed over 10 million profiles falsely posing as top-tier content creators. These accounts were found to be misusing the system to gain followers and revenue without contributing original or meaningful content.

A New Era of Originality on Facebook

As Meta sharpens its focus on content integrity, Facebook is entering a new era — one that rewards creativity and discourages duplication. With tighter rules, broader enforcement, and a renewed commitment to transparency, the platform hopes to become a safer and fairer space for creators and users alike.

For content creators, the message is clear: originality is no longer just appreciated — it’s essential.