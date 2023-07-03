12 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Agbekpornu is on the brink of completing a transfer to Croatian club Slaven Belupo in the current summer transfer window.

Agbekpornu, a 24-year-old defensive midfielder from Ghana, previously represented the U23 national team and played a crucial role in their journey to the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019.

Slaven Belupo is in advanced discussions with Agbekpornu and a move is expected to be finalized soon.

For the past two seasons, Agbekpornu has been a key player for Albanian first league team Egnatia, where he made 62 appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Prior to his time in Albania, he played for Dreams FC in his homeland.

Agbekpornu's current contract extends until the summer of 2025, and while specific details of the transfer are yet to be disclosed, the opportunity to join Slaven Belupo presents an exciting new chapter in his career.