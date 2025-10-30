4 hours ago

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson has publicly revealed the shocking reason behind his breakup with his longtime girlfriend, Rada, after admitting to fathering two children with different women within just two months.

The comedian, known for his unapologetic humour and candid personality, took to social media to explain the dramatic series of events that led to his relationship’s collapse.

According to Blackson, he welcomed a baby boy, named Mikey, with his girlfriend Rada on June 17, 2025.

However, just two months later, another woman — his female best friend of over five years — gave birth to his second son, King Kweku Blackson, on August 6, 2025.

In an emotional message posted online, the comic admitted that what was supposed to be a joyful moment turned bittersweet.

“The last few months, God has blessed me, but in blessing me came a lot of pain,” he wrote. “Two months after Rada gave birth to little Mikey, a female friend I’ve known for over five years also gave birth to my son, King Kweku Blackson.”

Blackson confessed that the situation cost him his relationship with Rada, who decided to end things following the revelation.

He acknowledged the hurt his actions had caused, saying, “My two boys have brought so much joy to my life but also caused me to lose my fiancée, Rada.”

Despite the heartbreak, he expressed no regret over the birth of his sons, describing them as blessings that have given him a new sense of purpose.

The comedian, who has often joked about relationships and fidelity in his stand-up routines, ended his post with an apology to Rada.

“I’m sorry for the pain I caused you, and I hope one day you can forgive me,” he wrote, promising to be “the best loving father in the world.”

Michael also disclosed that the news came as a surprise to many close to him, including his 18-year-old twin sons from a previous relationship and even his own mother, who only recently learned about the new additions to the family.

In a typical display of humour despite the gravity of the situation, Blackson quipped that to avoid further complications like those faced by celebrities such as Nick Cannon and Elon Musk, he would only date women who cannot have children.