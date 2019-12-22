2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian Star Michael Essien has penned down a farewell message to former teammate Horiano, who played his last match for the Indonesian side Persib Bandung.

The Chelsea Legend took to his social media page to post pictures of some wonderful moment with 34-year old Indonesian.

The densive midfielder, who is one of Indonesia's great talent played with Essien when he joined Bandung in 2017.

Essien also prayed for Hariono's future after the final match with Persib Bandung .

Michael Essien, who also defended Persib Bandung , gave the best prayer for Hariono .

As is known that the owner of the back number 24 Persib has just played his final match with Maung Bandung.

Hariono officially left Persib after his contract expired in December 2019 and was not renewed by management.

The 34th week of League 1 2019 match against PSM Makassar became a farewell match for Hariono.

Competing at the Si Starling Harupat Stadium, Robert Rene Alberts's team successfully silenced the Juku Eja squad with a final score of 5-2.

Hariono also successfully contributed one goal and assistant in his last fight with Persib Bandung.

Knowing the news that Hariono parted ways with Persib, Michael Essien also offered a prayer.

It was seen in an article uploaded by Essien on a personal Instagram account.

"My legend, Hariono wishes you all the best," Essien wrote.

In the upload, Essien also included two photos showing his close relationship with Hariono.

The upload instantly became a concern for football fans, especially Persib fans.

Until this news was revealed, the upload has gotten more than 30 thousand likes.

Hariono officially parted ways with Persib Bandung after 11 years of service for the club from the Flower City.

