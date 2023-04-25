13 minutes ago

Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien has named two Ghana and FC Nordsjaelland youngsters as future African stars.

According to Essien, Ernest Nuamah and Ibrahim Osman will be world-beaters in the near future as they are hugely talented.

He adds that Mario Dorgeles who hails from Ivory Coast and also came through the Right to Dream Academy as among the stars of African football.

All three players are graduates of the famed Right to Dream Academy in Denmark but now ply their trade with sister-club FC Nordsjaelland.

This was revealed by Nigerian Sports Journalist, Lolade Adewuyi who recently met Michael Essien and spoke to him in an interview.

Ernest Nuamah has had a breakthrough season with FC Nordsjaelland having scored eight goals and provided four assists in 21 matches while Osman Ibrahim made his debut in February and has gone on to make further appearances.

They are expected to walk in the footpath of the likes of Kudus Mohammed, Simon Adingra, Kamaldeen Sulemana who all passed through the Right to Dream Academy and then joined FC Nordsjaelland and are now making it big in Europe.