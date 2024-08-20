3 hours ago

Michael Essien has candidly discussed the doubts that surrounded his record-breaking transfer from Lyon to Chelsea in 2005.

The former Ghanaian midfielder became Chelsea's most expensive signing at the time, joining the club for a then-staggering £24.4 million.

Although the move was a dream come true for Essien, it was met with scepticism from those who questioned whether he was worth such a significant fee.

Reflecting on the transfer nearly two decades later, Essien revealed how he was determined to prove his critics wrong by excelling under then-manager José Mourinho.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League, and when the opportunity came, I jumped on it. It was great to represent Ghana in the Premier League," Essien said in an interview.

"Those who didn't know me questioned whether I was worth the money. But it was up to me to show it. Mourinho gave me all the confidence.

It was very physical at that time, and that was my focus."

Essien's hard work and dedication quickly silenced the doubters, and he became a beloved figure at Stamford Bridge.

During his time at Chelsea, he enjoyed a highly successful career, winning two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, the League Cup, and the Champions League.

Now 41, Essien continues to contribute to the sport as a member of the coaching staff at Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland, sharing his experience and knowledge with the next generation of players.