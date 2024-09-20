2 hours ago

Former Ghanaian international Michael Essien has disclosed that he is not yet ready to assume a major coaching role, including with the Black Stars, despite being approached for the position of assistant coach.

Essien, who currently serves as an assistant manager at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, explained that while he has received offers to join the Black Stars’ coaching staff, he feels he still needs more experience before stepping into such responsibilities.

The Chelsea legend, known for his stellar playing career, emphasized the intense pressure involved in managing a national team, including running training sessions, dealing with the media, and juggling other demanding duties.

“For now, I’m not considering being a head coach; it’s too stressful. Being the main man with all the media and cameras in your face is definitely not for me.

But you never know. Maybe at some point, I would love to do it if that time comes,” Essien told Fentuo Tahiru of JoyNews, explaining why he turned down the Black Stars coaching opportunity.

Essien, who completed his UEFA License A coaching certification in 2023, has been steadily gaining experience with Nordsjaelland since 2020.

Though he is open to a potential head coaching role in the future, he remains focused on honing his skills for now.

The 42-year-old retired from professional football in 2020 after an illustrious career that saw him play for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan.

His nine-year stint at Chelsea solidified his legendary status at the club, and he continues to build on that legacy in his coaching career.

In March 2024, Essien was considered for an assistant coaching role with the Black Stars. However, the Ghana Football Association ultimately appointed Otto Addo to lead the team.

For now, Essien remains dedicated to his development, with the intention of taking on bigger challenges once he feels fully equipped for the task.