10 Players with the Highest Market Value in 2006

Football is a dynamic sport with huge developments that can take place in just one year. Large developments can also occur related to a player's market value, which can increase or decrease significantly in a fast time.

This situation is quite different in 2007 with the purchase of players who reached 50 million pounds or euros is considered a very large purchase. Market value is not something that is discussed by many parties.

According to data from Transfermarkt, here are ten players with the highest market value in 2006 (sorted from lowest to highest in euros).

Michael Essien (Chelsea): 36.5 million euros

Playing as a midfielder, Michael Essien joined Chelsea in the 2005/06 season from Olympique Lyonnais. The player from Ghana has become an important part of his new club and does not require a long time to adapt.

Essien had a market value of 36.5 million euros in 2006.

Michael Ballack (Bayern Munchen): 35 million euros

Playing as a midfielder, Michael Ballack can be called one of the best players in his position and has developed significantly with Bayern Munich. The German national team player is also a key part of the development of football in his country.

Ballack had a market value of 35 million euros in 2006.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United): 36 million euros

Playing as an attacker, Wayne Rooney shows the high potential that made him brought by Manchester United from Everton in 2004. That potential continues to grow in his career at Old Trafford, the same can also be said for his market value.

Rooney had a market value of 36 million euros in 2006.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United): 36 million euros

Playing as a striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy underwent his final season with Manchester United in the 2005/06 season before leaving Old Trafford to join Real Madrid in the 2006 summer transfer window.

Van Nistelrooy had a market value of 36 million euros in 2006.

Samuel Eto'o (Barcelona): 36 million euros

Playing as an attacker, Samuel Eto'o was an important part of Barcelona's development during this period. The Cameroon player has become one of the main choices on the front lines of the club based at the Camp Nou.

Eto'o had a market value of 36 million euros in 2006.

Francesco Totti (AS Roma): 37 million euros

Playing as a striker, Francesco Totti is not only remembered as an AS Roma legend thanks to his loyalty, but also the contribution made to the Italian capital club with a consistent performance as captain.

Totti had a market value of 37 million euros in 2006.

Frank Lampard (Chelsea): 38.5 million euros

Playing as a midfielder, Frank Lampard's development at Chelsea made him considered one of the best players in the world, not only in his position, but also in the entire world of football.

Lampard had a market value of 38.5 million euros in 2006

Thierry Henry (Arsenal): 50 million euros

Playing as an attacker, Thierry Henry continued to show developments with Arsenal which made him called one of the best players in his position in the English Premier League and in the world at that time.

Henry had a market value of 50 million euros in 2006.

Andriy Shevchenko (Chelsea): 51 million euros

Playing as an attacker, the arrival of Andriy Shevchenko to Chelsea from Milan in the 2006 summer transfer window was one of the moments that received high attention in the world of football in that period, and proved to be a moment that illustrates the end point of his career.

Shevchenko had a market value of 51 million euros in 2006.

Ronaldinho (Barcelona): 70 million euros

Playing as an attacking midfielder, Ronaldinho became one of the players who described Barcelona and the condition of their squad in that period. In 2006 Ronaldinho was nearing the end of his career at Camp Nou, but still received high attention.