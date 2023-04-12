1 hour ago

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Michael Essien is currently seated at the Santiago Bernabeu watching the two sides play in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Bison as he was called during his playing days spent the majority of his career with the blues and had a brief loan spell with Real Madrid when Jose Mourinho was coach.

In 2005, Michael Essien became the talk of the town in England as he joined Chelsea, where he was signed as the most expensive African footballer for £24.4 million at that time.

After getting signed as a Chelsea player in 2005, he won two Premier League championships in 2006 and 2007 respectively, and three FA Cup titles in the years 2007, 2009, and 2010 consistently.

Due to the fact that he played and made a major impact in the high-ranking Premier League, Michael Essien was able to make a name for himself. During the 2012 and 2013 football seasons in August, Michael Essien was loaned to Real Madrid in Spain.

The 38-year-old is currently the assistant coach of FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark.