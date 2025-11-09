52 minutes ago

More than 16 years after his passing, Michael Jackson remains the undisputed King of Pop — and of posthumous earnings.

Forbes has named him the highest-paid dead celebrity of 2025, with an estimated $105 million in pre-tax income over the past year.

The staggering figure reflects a mix of music royalties, catalog sales, live show revenues, and global licensing deals that continue to generate massive returns for Jackson’s estate.

A major driver of this year’s surge was the 2024 sale of a 50% stake in Jackson’s master recordings and publishing rights to Sony Music, a deal reportedly worth around $600 million.

The transaction has cemented Jackson’s catalog as one of the most valuable in music history.

Since his death in 2009, Jackson’s estate has amassed roughly $3.5 billion, making him the most lucrative posthumous artist ever.

His enduring commercial empire includes Las Vegas residencies, Broadway adaptations, and touring tribute productions inspired by his work — all of which continue to draw global audiences.

Industry analysts say Jackson’s dominance underscores the growing power of music catalogs and estate management in today’s entertainment economy.

“When it comes to estate earnings,” one attorney told Forbes, “it’s MJ, then an enormous canyon, then everybody else.”

Forbes’ 2025 ranking once again highlights how deceased musicians dominate posthumous income lists, with the enduring value of classic catalogs and strategic licensing deals proving that, for music legends like Jackson, the business never stops — even after death.