The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency, Michael Okyere Baafi have donated some teaching learning materials to schools in his area to facilitate teaching and learning.

According to the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, the donation should be in line with equipping the students with sophisticated and more technological equipment to enhance their knowledge and skill.

The items donated include 50 tablets, computers, projectors, charging cabinets, IOBO2 gadgets and other electronic components which are best fit for the establishment of Smart Classrooms in the municipality.

Michael Okyere Baafi said, "The essence of this is to encourage IT education in my municipality, we are trying to build and enhance the general skills of students in this municipality and for that matter, there is the need for us to support them with learning and teaching aid".

He noted that" This will facilitate learning and make it very easy for the children to absorb and also to be well vest in the area of ICT. We are doing it across the municipality, every school within the municipality is our target."

"The ultimate target is also to make sure that we get students who are ICT oriented who will be able to fit into the space anytime the opportunity arises," he added.

"We are also concerned about how the teachers even relate to children in the schools and how they also transfer knowledge, you know the transfer of knowledge is very critical in the educational reforms of this country, to be able to make children well it means the transfer of knowledge must be in the right form".

Michael Okyere Baafi urged authorities of the beneficiary schools to assist the students to make good use of the gadgets.

"They are to take good care of the gadgets, at times you give out gadgets and they don't treat them well and they misuse them and within the shortest possible time they become obsolete and go bad that is not what we are expecting".

"We are expecting the managers of the school to take good care of the gadgets and make sure that they also use them to the benefit of the children in other words the children should be made to use them, they should be the beneficiaries so we have to see them using it so that they will be very relevant tomorrow".

The beneficiary schools who received the items expressed gratitude to the MP, for his commitment to supporting Education in the Constituency.