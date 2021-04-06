1 hour ago

Micheal Okyere Baafi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, has organized a health screening exercise for the constituents.

The exercise saw hundreds of people in Koforidua besiege the forecourt of the Eastern Empire to check their health statuses and get treatment for minor conditions.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Okyere Baafi said, despite several other challenges that exist in the constituency, the health of his constituents remained paramount hence his decision to organize the screening exercise.

He said issues regarding the coronavirus pandemic have restricted them from embarking on any serious project during this festive period and therefore decided to undertake a venture like free health screening that wounder not bring a lot of people together.

The MP also revealed that one thing that pushed him to embark on the free health screening was the fact that people find it difficult to frequently check their health situation.

He said through the exercise, his contituents will know their health statuses.