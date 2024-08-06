2 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Zuo has completed a loan transfer to Slovenian club NK Aluminij.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder joins the Slovenian outfit from Austrian side Wolfsberger AC, marking a significant step in his professional development.

Zuo, who previously played for West Africa Football Academy in Ghana's Division Two, is eager to make an impact at his new club in Kidričevo.

His move to NK Aluminij represents a crucial phase in his career, as he looks to build on his European experience.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the transition, Zuo shared his positive sentiments about his new environment.

"I feel very good in Slovenia; everything is nice, and everyone at the club is very friendly. I am determined to play at the highest level, and I believe that my performances will contribute to the club achieving its goals," he said.

He further emphasized his commitment to making the most of his opportunity. "My teammates have welcomed me warmly, and the coach is excellent.

I am focused on training as well as possible, and when I get the chance, I will strive to make the most of it," Zuo added.

This loan move represents a vital opportunity for Zuo to gain valuable experience and showcase his talents in a competitive environment.