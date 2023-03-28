2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, also a Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben South in the Eastern Region, Micheal Okyere Baafi has presented 30 bicycles and over 2,000 'Already Made' school uniforms to students in his constituency.

The beneficiary schools are; Freeman Methodist, Koforidua Presbyterian Module School, Ada Kyeremanten Basic School, and Trom Basic School.

At the Trom M/A Basic school, he presented a brand new digital piano to support their music group.

The beneficiaries of the bicycles had their burden eased since they usually walk for hours to get to their various schools in the Municipality.

Micheal Baafi, thereafter also inspected the ongoing Nyamekrom Health facility and Sarkodie Astroturf project.

The Astroturf is at 95% completion stage and will be ready for use next month.

He thanked Gapbuster International for their immense support toward the execution of "The New Koforidua Project" to become a successful remarkable initiative.