59 minutes ago

Private legal practitioner Godwin Edudzi Tameklo who is also a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thanked former President John Dramani Mahama for the support he gave when the NDC was defending the Jomoro seat in court.

Mr Tameklo indicated that Mr Mahama was part of the process of defending the seat right from the get-go.

On Monday November 21, a Sekondi High Court dismissed an election petition seeking to challenge the eligibility of the NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro in the Western Region Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

The presiding judge, Justice Dr. Richmond Ose, while making reference from Article 48 of the Ivorian Nationality Code, ruled that the first respondent Dorcas Affo-Toffey was eligible to contest as she had amply satisfied requirements needed for her to renounce and also lose her Ivorian citizenship.

Speaking on this matter on the ‘Big Issue’ with Berla Mundi on TV3 Tuesday November 22, Mr Temeklo said ” I want to thank the court graciously for what has happened and the almighty God.

“One more important person HE John Dramani Mahama. He basically financed everything and he was deep into this conversation, we appreciate the help and Honourable Armah Buah.”

Watch the video and read the comments below: