5 hours ago

Microsoft Defender's new built-in VPN is now available for Microsoft 365 business subscribers, offering essential privacy features with certain restrictions. Discover the details about this exciting development.

Introduction:

VPN Access for Microsoft 365 Subscribers

Enhanced Features for Business Users

Limitations of the New VPN Service

Traffic and Functionality Restrictions

Monthly Data Limits and Speed Throttling

In a significant enhancement for users of Microsoft 365, the tech giant has announced that its Defender security tool will soon include a built-in Virtual Private Network (VPN) for private subscribers. This feature, designed to bolster privacy and security, comes with certain limitations regarding traffic and functionality. Currently available to users in select countries, this development aims to provide an additional layer of protection for everyday online activities.The integration of a built-in VPN into Microsoft Defender marks a noteworthy upgrade for private subscribers of Microsoft 365 business packages. While the VPN will soon be accessible to users in the US, UK, Canada, and Germany, Microsoft plans to expand availability to additional countries and territories in the near future. This move aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing user privacy and security.However, prospective users should be aware that the VPN will not offer all the capabilities typically associated with such services. Notably, users will not have the ability to choose their connection location or "hide" their actual geographic position. Instead, internet traffic will be encrypted and routed through the nearest Microsoft VPN server, providing a secure browsing experience without the flexibility of location choice.Under the new VPN service, Microsoft 365 subscribers will be allotted up to 50 GB of traffic per month. This limit is intended to accommodate basic privacy protection for typical web browsing. Users will be able to monitor their current traffic usage within the Microsoft Defender interface. However, once the monthly limit is exceeded, the data transfer speed will be throttled to a maximum of 256 kbps until the start of the following month, when usage counters will reset.

Microsoft asserts that 50 GB should suffice for most users engaging in regular online activities. However, users with higher data needs may find these limitations constraining.

Restricted Access to High-Traffic Services

Conclusion

In addition to the data limits, the VPN service will impose restrictions on certain high-traffic websites and services. While users will have access to popular video streaming platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, they will not be able to access services that require significant bandwidth. Some social media platforms, including Facebook (video only), Instagram, and Snapchat, as well as music services like Spotify and YouTube Music, will also have limited functionality. Despite these restrictions, communication via WhatsApp will remain available.The introduction of a built-in VPN within Microsoft Defender represents a valuable addition for Microsoft 365 subscribers seeking enhanced privacy protection during their online activities. While the feature comes with certain limitations, including data caps and restrictions on high-traffic services, it still offers an essential layer of security for users navigating the internet. As Microsoft expands the availability of this feature to more regions, it will be interesting to see how subscribers adapt to these new functionalities and the impact on their overall online experience.