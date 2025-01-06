7 hours ago

Microsoft teams up with Incase to launch a compact, high-tech keyboard. Discover its innovative features, including Bluetooth connectivity and a 36-month battery life.

Microsoft’s New Keyboard Marks the Return of Iconic Accessories

A Compact Design with Enhanced Features

Seamless Connectivity with Multi-Device Support

Long Battery Life for Extended Use

Incase and Microsoft: A Strategic Collaboration

The Future of Microsoft Accessories

Microsoft has re-entered the accessories market with a fresh offering—a sleek, compact keyboard designed in partnership with Incase. Following Microsoft’s decision to discontinue its line of mice, keyboards, and other PC accessories in 2023, this new product is a direct collaboration with the brand that now handles Microsoft's accessory line. Priced at $119.99, the new keyboard brings back the much-loved design elements with a modern twist.The keyboard features a quiet split layout, aimed at improving comfort during extended typing sessions. The unique design ensures less strain on the wrists, making it an ideal choice for users who spend hours in front of their computers. Another key feature is the addition of a dedicated Copilot button, a first in this category, enhancing productivity and user experience by allowing quick access to specific functions.The new keyboard offers the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, allowing users to connect up to three devices simultaneously. Whether switching between a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, this feature makes the keyboard versatile for a variety of uses. The device can effortlessly toggle between devices without the hassle of constantly re-pairing.A standout feature of the new keyboard is its remarkable battery life. Powered by two AAA batteries, Incase promises an impressive lifespan of up to 36 months. This long-lasting performance eliminates the need for frequent battery replacements, adding to the keyboard's overall convenience and sustainability.Incase’s partnership with Microsoft marks a strategic return of the iconic accessories line. After Microsoft ceased production of its own peripherals, Incase stepped in to revitalize the range using the same components and supply chain processes that Microsoft once relied upon. This collaboration ensures the new keyboard delivers the high-quality standards that users expect from the Microsoft brand.Microsoft’s new keyboard, developed in collaboration with Incase, signals the return of a trusted line of PC accessories. With a quiet split design, multi-device Bluetooth connectivity, and a long battery life, this keyboard offers both innovation and comfort. The partnership between Incase and Microsoft reaffirms the tech giant’s commitment to providing top-tier accessories that enhance the digital experience. Whether for work or leisure, the new keyboard is designed to meet the needs of modern-day users, making it a valuable addition to any tech setup.