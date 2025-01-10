6 hours ago

Microsoft faces backlash for redesigning Bing to mimic Google’s homepage, raising ethical questions and sparking protests from users and Google executives.

A Controversial Strategy Unveiled

In a surprising and controversial move, Microsoft has been accused of redesigning its Bing search engine to closely resemble Google’s homepage in an effort to retain users. The revelation, first uncovered by 9to5Google, has sent shockwaves through the tech community, with critics calling it a deceptive strategy.

By disguising Bing to look nearly identical to Google, Microsoft appears determined to stop users from switching to its competitor. The move has raised ethical concerns and prompted strong reactions from Google executives and users alike.

Bing’s Google-Like Disguise: How It Works

The controversy stems from a peculiar feature observed when users type the word “Google” into the address bar of Microsoft Edge, where Bing is set as the default search engine. Instead of directing users to the actual Google homepage, Bing displays a page that mimics Google’s design, complete with a fake Google doodle, a search bar, and a strikingly similar layout.

Microsoft goes so far as to temporarily hide Bing’s branding, which only becomes visible if users scroll up on the page. Interestingly, this mimicry occurs only when users search for “Google.” For other search terms, Bing’s branding remains prominently displayed at the top.

Google Responds, Users Protest

The imitation has drawn sharp criticism from Google executives. Parisa Tabriz, vice president of Google Chrome, expressed her disapproval on social platform X, writing, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but Microsoft copying Google’s homepage is just another tactic in their long history of deception to confuse users and limit choice.”

The move has also sparked protests from users, many of whom feel misled by Bing’s disguised interface. Critics argue that such tactics undermine user trust and limit their ability to make informed choices.

How to Avoid Bing’s Tricks

For users who wish to bypass Microsoft’s tactics, changing the default search engine on Microsoft Edge is a straightforward process:



Open Microsoft Edge.

Click on the three dots in the upper-right corner.

Go to Settings.

Navigate to the “Search” section.

Select the desired browser from the list.

This adjustment allows users to regain control of their browsing experience and avoid being redirected to Bing.

A Question of Ethics

Microsoft’s move to disguise Bing as Google reflects its determination to retain users in a fiercely competitive market. However, the strategy has raised significant ethical questions and drawn widespread criticism.

As the debate unfolds, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of transparency and user trust in the tech industry. Whether this tactic will pay off for Microsoft or backfire remains to be seen, but it has certainly ignited a broader discussion about competition and ethics in the digital age.