1 day ago

In a move to address mounting concerns over the popular social media platform TikTok, President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that Microsoft is actively engaged in discussions to purchase the app. The revelation comes as part of the administration’s strategy to prevent the app’s ban in the United States and ensure its continued operation under new ownership. With TikTok’s fate hanging in the balance, the situation has attracted widespread attention and the involvement of other potential buyers.

Microsoft in Talks to Buy TikTok, Confirms Trump

Speaking to reporters, President Trump confirmed that Microsoft is considering acquiring TikTok. When asked directly, he responded, “I would say yes,” signaling that talks are ongoing. The President also expressed his fondness for competitive negotiations, stating, “I like bidding wars because they allow you to get the best deal possible.”

While Trump declined to disclose the names of other companies interested in the acquisition, he assured that the parties involved are “serious companies.” The platform, owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance, boasts an estimated 170 million users in the United States, underscoring its significant presence in the country’s digital landscape.

TikTok’s Temporary Shutdown and Legislative Pressure

Earlier this year, TikTok experienced a brief shutdown in the US, coinciding with new legislation requiring ByteDance to sell its ownership of the platform. The legislation, designed to address national security concerns over user data, prompted the Trump administration to push for a sale to an American company.

Upon assuming office on January 20, President Trump signed an executive order delaying the enforcement of the legislation by 75 days. Since then, he has been engaged in discussions with various parties, including Microsoft, about securing TikTok’s future. According to Trump, a decision is expected within a month, offering a timeline for clarity on the matter.

Proposed Terms and Other Potential Buyers

President Trump has proposed that ByteDance allocate 50% of TikTok’s capital to the US as part of any agreement, ensuring compliance with legislative requirements. Meanwhile, reports from NPR suggest that the administration is exploring partnerships involving Oracle, a cloud services provider for TikTok, to acquire the platform’s algorithm and user data. ByteDance, under such an arrangement, would retain a minority stake in the company.

Additionally, Trump hinted at the possibility of billionaire Elon Musk entering the race for TikTok. “If he wants to, I’m open to it,” Trump commented, though Musk has not publicly addressed the suggestion.

TikTok’s Future Hinges on Key Decisions

As negotiations continue, the future of TikTok in the United States remains uncertain. With Microsoft leading the talks and other major players reportedly interested, the coming weeks will likely determine the platform’s fate. For now, TikTok users and stakeholders await a resolution that balances national security concerns with the app’s immense popularity and economic potential.