Lawyers for former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta say a new court date in mid-March is being considered for his bond application, after the anticipated February 19 hearing ended without substantive arguments.

A member of the defence team, Frank Davies, disclosed that proceedings on the day were limited to a procedural filing by the United States Department of Justice.

According to him, the expected full hearing did not take place.

“There was no hearing on the 19th,” Davies explained, noting that while the court was informed that extradition proceedings had been initiated, the details of the request were not presented before the judge.

Without supporting documentation laid before the court, the judge was unable to rule on Ofori-Atta’s bond application, leaving the former minister in detention pending the next sitting.

Despite the delay, Davies described the prospect of a mid-March date as “some good update,” suggesting the defence is hopeful that the upcoming session could result in a substantive ruling.

Ofori-Atta, who served under former President Nana Akufo-Addo, has been held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, since January 6, 2026, following his arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington, D.C.

He was reportedly in the United States seeking medical treatment for a chronic liver condition when Ghana’s political landscape shifted after the December 2024 general elections.

Subsequently, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) charged him with corruption and financial misconduct linked to the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance contract.

In late February, the OSP confirmed that Ghana’s formal extradition request had been transmitted to U.S. authorities, placing the matter before both the U.S. Department of Justice and the immigration court overseeing his detention.

Ofori-Atta’s legal team has consistently argued that the charges are politically motivated.

Their position appeared to gain momentum after INTERPOL permanently lifted a Red Notice previously issued against him, citing concerns related to its political neutrality rules.