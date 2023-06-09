21 minutes ago

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has emphasized the need for the upcoming mid-year budget review to restore hope in Ghana’s economic recovery.

According to the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP, the mid-year review should be one that would address the current economic challenges and provide practical solutions to restore stability.

Speaking during a media encounter between the leadership of parliament and members of the parliamentary press corps on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Dr Forson further indicated that this year’s mid-year budget review should clarify whether the economy is on a path to recovery or if it will continue to deteriorate.

“The most important matter of concern to us is the state of our economy and the fact that the government has announced an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme and concluded same. It is our prayer that the mid-year review will address the issue of misery in the economy and be one that restores hope—a mid-year review that will put the country back on the path to economic recovery and unite all of us,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr Forson pointed out the inadequacy of the current budget and criticized the government’s lifestyle, which he believes does not align with the financial constraints the country faces.

“We have a budget that is insufficient, yet the government’s lifestyle does not correspond to the financial constraints we face as a country,” the Ajumako/Enyan/Esiam MP added.

Source: Newsalertgh.com